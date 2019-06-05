  • search
    Stuck inside a tunnel for six hours: Passengers in this Barcelona bound train endure torrid time

    By Vishal S
    Paris, June 5: Passengers on a Barcelona bound train had to endure a torrid time due to a power cut because of which they remained stuck in a tunnel outside Paris for almost six hours.

    The high-speed service suffered a power cut just minutes after departure, reported AFP. Although, power failure lasted only 10 or 15 minutes but the train was unable to restart and passengers endure sweltering heat, without electricity or working toilets.

    Stuck inside a tunnel for six hours: Passengers in this Barcelona bound train endure torrid time
    The train bound for Barcelona became trapped in the tunnel in the Yerres area outside Paris. French rail operator SNCF said the power failure lasted only 10 or 15 minutes but the train was unable to restart because of its position.

    A new train was sent in to shunt the stalled carriages along, but without success. Passengers were relocated through the tunnel to the working train in front accompanied by SNCF staff, firefighters and police, according to an AFP journalist, who said two passengers were looked after by emergency workers.

    One tourist, 68-year-old Australian Heather Manton, expressed concern over her reservations in Barcelona and described the experience as "horrible". The passengers were finally on the move by late afternoon.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
