    Strong explosion rocks building in Central Madrid

    Madrid, Jan 20: A massive explosion hit a building in central Madrid on Wednesday, with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

    "Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances have gone to Calle Toledo following an explosion in a building," local emergency services tweeted.

    Emergency services have been rushed to the spot in the heart of the Spanish capital city.

    Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

    Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

    "We didn''t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke," the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

