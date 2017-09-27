Tokyo, Sept 27: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off northern Japan. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no risk of tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck at 5:22 a.m. (8:22 GMT) off Iwate prefecture at a depth of about 30 kilometers (20 miles). It shook the same region hit by a deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

A massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused meltdowns at three reactors in the Fukushima nuclear plant. Fewer than 40 reports of people feeling Thursday's quake were registered on the Geological Survey website. It comes as Mexico is reeling from a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that collapsed buildings and killed at least 225 people.

PTI