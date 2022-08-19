Strikes over pay bring London's transport network to a halt

India
    London, Aug 19: London's transport network ground to a halt on Friday as train and bus workers held strikes over pay and conditions. According to media reports, All London Underground and Overground train lines were suspended or part suspended and dozens of bus routes in the west of the city were disrupted.

    The Workers Union in a statement said that the underground strike was in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions. The union also accused the Transport for London (TfL) of waging ideological war against rail workers.

    Tens of thousands of workers from the wider national rail network walked out on Thursday. Local media reported that workers in other British industries are also planning future strikes or moving towards industrial action. These include port workers, lawyers, teachers, nurses, firefighters, and waste collection, airport and postal staff.

    In UK, data showed that inflation rate has reached at 10.1 per cent in July, it is the highest since February 1982, as rising energy costs.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
