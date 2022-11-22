Leopard vs cat in Nashik well: See who wins the battle in viral video

Stray cat visits hospital in Turkey with injured foot | Video

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 22: A hospital in Turkey got an injured cat as a patient recently. It would not have been in news but the fact that the stray cat came to the hospital without any human accompanying it has made the incident interesting and now viral.

The injured cat visited Bitlis Tatvan State Hospital in Tatvan, which is located in East Turkey. The video was shared by the hospital on its official page.

In the video, one can see that a black-and-white cat entered the hospital and kept roaming around. The cat was injured and seemed like it was looking for someone to come to her aid.

A nurse, Abuzer Ozdemir at the hospital noticed the cat and provided assistance to the injured animal. The nurse attended to the cat's pain and injuries and could be seen bandaging its paw.

The nurse said, "While I was working, I saw a cat walk in and it was staggering. When I picked it up for examination, I noticed that his foot was broken, and I put it in a splint (a medical product used to keep organs still). I kept the cat under surveillance for a while. Then the cat relaxed and went out again from where it came as if it knew the way," told the news outlet, Enson Haber.

The nurse also said that the feline also visited the hospital after a few days to get a re-examination.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 15:17 [IST]