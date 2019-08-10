  • search
    Stinky-toxic fart halts debate in Kenyan assembly

    Nairobi, Aug 10: Everybody farts, we fart at home, we fart at work, when we know it's a stinker, we fart with a smirk. But who thought that this fart has so much strength that it can halt an assembly debate.

    Sounds hilarious! But how much do you really think about those mysterious smelly toots?

    Stinky-toxic fart halts debate in Kenyan assembly

    According to reports, a Kenyan regional assembly was suspended disrupting a particularly intense debate about the lack of shades in market stalls for "about ten minutes" after a foul smell led to angry finger-pointing.

    Accusations about the source of the flatulence (fart) came after one lawmaker announced, "Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is." The accusation was pointed at another lawmaker present during the session who let out a fart so pungent that it halted a regional assembly's debate.

    The accused denied the allegation, insisting, "I am not the one... I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues."

    Apparently, assembly speaker Edwin Kakach ordered lawmakers out of the chamber so air fresheners could be brought in to clear the scene. "Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it's vanilla or strawberry," he said.

    The smell reportedly subsided before any sprays were found, allowing the debate on market stalls to continue.

    The session resumed only once the smelly fart had left the building.

    Saturday, August 10, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
