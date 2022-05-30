YouTube
    Starting September, US Embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, May 30: The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

    Starting September, US Embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointmentsStarting September, US Embassy to re
    Representational Image

    "The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.

    "Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," it added.

    (PTI)

