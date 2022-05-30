US will hit 52 sites if Americans are attacked: Donald Trump warns Iran

Here is why White House followed PM Modi on Twitter and then unfollowed him

Afghanistan: US flag comes down from Kabul embassy amid evacuation

Mysterious syndrome in US embassies: What do we know?

Starting September, US Embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, May 30: The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

"The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," it added.

(PTI)