  • search

1 dead in Melbourne stabbing attack, attacker injured in police firing

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Melbourne, Nov 9: Four people have been injured, including the attacker, after a man crashed a car into Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and attempted to stab people.

    1 dead in Melbourne stabbing attack, attacker injured in police firing
    1 dead in Melbourne stabbing attack, attacker injured in police firing

    The man was arrested by police and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

    According to Australian media, the attacker is in a critical condition after being shot in the chest by police, who say they are keeping an open mind on whether the incident is terrorism-related.

    Police have said that officers were confronted by a man when they went to a car fire just after 4pm in Bourke Street. The man assaulted police and then fled on foot.

    Police chased the man who then lunged at them with a knife. Police then shot the man who remains in hospital with serious injuries and under police guard.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    melbourne australia stabbing

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue