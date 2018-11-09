1 dead in Melbourne stabbing attack, attacker injured in police firing

Melbourne, Nov 9: Four people have been injured, including the attacker, after a man crashed a car into Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and attempted to stab people.

The man was arrested by police and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to Australian media, the attacker is in a critical condition after being shot in the chest by police, who say they are keeping an open mind on whether the incident is terrorism-related.

Police have said that officers were confronted by a man when they went to a car fire just after 4pm in Bourke Street. The man assaulted police and then fled on foot.

Police chased the man who then lunged at them with a knife. Police then shot the man who remains in hospital with serious injuries and under police guard.

Muslim terrorist trying to kill an Australian Police Officer a few minutes ago in Melbourne after blowing up his own car. pic.twitter.com/HMKN2vHuvc — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 9, 2018

More details awaited.