Sri Lanka’s Easter bombers travelled to Bangalore, Kerala and Kashmir

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Sri Lankan bombers had travelled to various parts of India, the chief of Sri Lanka's army said. The comments were made by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayke in an interview to the BBC.

They had gone travelling to Bangalore, Kashmir and Kerala according to the information available, he said. When asked about the purpose of the visit, he said it was for some sort of a training or to establish links with other organisations outside the country.

Indian agencies are hot on the trail of several Islamic State linked operatives since the past few weeks. The agencies are trying to ascertain the Indian connection to the Easter bombings. Indian officials have learnt that at least two of the suicide bombers had travelled to India in 2017.

An Indian intelligence official tells OneIndia that there is not much information on the travels by the Sri Lanka bombers. The information shared with us by Sri Lanka is not much as of now. We are conducting our independent investigations and will have more information soon, he also added.