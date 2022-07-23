Border Guards B'desh open fire at BSF who went to rescue 3 Indian fishermen, head constable martyred

Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow, will take up release of Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy releases 23 Indian fishermen

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Colombo, July 23: A total 23 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters have been released by the authorities here and repatriated, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

"23 Indian fishermen were repatriated back to their homes today morning from Colombo," the Indian High Commission here said in a tweet, according to news agency PTI.

On July 12, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested six Indian fishermen for alleged violation of maritime boundary while fishing in the Palk Strait region.

At least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 3 for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.

BSF nabs two Pakistani fishermen off Gujarat coast

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, these arrests are part of their patrols to cut illegal fishing in the country's waters to minimise the impact from poaching on the local fishermen and sustainability of fishery resources in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:50 [IST]