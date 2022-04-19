Sri Lanka's PM Rajapaksa proposes Constitutional amendment to create accountable govt

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, Apr 19: Sri Lanka's embattled Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has proposed to amend the Constitution to meet the aspirations of the people by incorporating the positive aspects of the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, according to media reports on Tuesday, as the country faced its worst economic crisis in decades which has led to anti-government protests.

    Rajapaksa said he pays special attention to the requests from various quarters to create a government that is accountable to the people. Based on those requests, he hopes to present to the Cabinet a new proposal for a constitutional amendment incorporating the positive aspects of the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, the Colombo Page reported.

    "It is my hope that the amended Constitution will be able to achieve the aspirations of the people," the Premier said in a statement on Monday. "The Prime Minister is expected to propose to the Cabinet a Constitutional Amendment that would include the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. PTI

    sri lanka sri lanka crisis

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
