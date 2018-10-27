Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena suspends parliament

Colombo, Oct 27: Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament amid political crisis on Saturday.

Earlier, ousted Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had sought an emergency parliament session.

President Sirisena orders to prorogue Parliament giving time to his newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to win the support of the majority in Parliament. Meanwhile sacked PM Ranil Wickremasinghe claims he still the Prime Minister and has majority in Parliament. — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) October 27, 2018

Sri Lanka's president issued a formal notice for Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down as prime minister and recognise his shock dismissal, in an unfolding constitutional crisis.

Hours after sacking his former ally, President Maithripala Sirisena issued gazettes formalising the dramatic move, and the installation of one-time strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister.

Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing in of Rajapaksa in his place is "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in Parliament. The United National Party (UNP) leader vowed to carry on as prime minister despite being removed by Sirisena.

"I will continue to be the Prime Minister. Mahinda Rajapaksa's appointment is unconstitutional," Wickremesinghe said.