Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena suspends parliament

    Colombo, Oct 27: Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament amid political crisis on Saturday.

    Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena. PTi file photo

    Earlier, ousted Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had sought an emergency parliament session.

    Also Read: Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lankan Prime Minister amid political drama

    Sri Lanka's president issued a formal notice for Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down as prime minister and recognise his shock dismissal, in an unfolding constitutional crisis.

    Hours after sacking his former ally, President Maithripala Sirisena issued gazettes formalising the dramatic move, and the installation of one-time strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister.

    Also Read: Ranil Wickremasinghe refuses to step down, says Rajapaksa appointment 'unconstitutional'

    Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing in of Rajapaksa in his place is "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in Parliament. The United National Party (UNP) leader vowed to carry on as prime minister despite being removed by Sirisena.

    "I will continue to be the Prime Minister. Mahinda Rajapaksa's appointment is unconstitutional," Wickremesinghe said.

    sri lanka maithripala sirisena ranil wickremesinghe

