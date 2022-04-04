YouTube
    Colombo, Apr 04: Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties in the country to join the ministry to find a solution to the ongoing national crisis. He called on all political parties to work together and find a solution to the national crisis.

    Sri Lanka in turmoil: Gotabaya calls all parties to join ministry and find solution

    This comes in the backdrop of Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resigning with immediate effect late on Sunday night, as the country experiences its worst economic crisis of all time, news agency PTI reported.

    Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena said the Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

    He proffered no reason for the mass resignation.

    However, political experts here said the ministers came under intense pressure from the public over the government's alleged "mishandling" of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

    Wide spread public protests were seen throughout the evening in spite of the imposition of curfew which is due to end on Monday morning.

    The enraged public has been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    The government declared a state of emergency after an angry mob surrounded the private residence of Rajapaksa on March 31.

    A planned social media triggered mass protest was scheduled for Sunday. However, the government responded by imposing a 36-hour curfew.

    Since evening, rumours have been floating to the effect that Rajapaksa may opt for an interim government to handle the economic crisis.

    Distrubing scenes were seen across the island.

    Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of university students during a protest in the central province. The protest was held despite the curfew. The government's poor handling of the economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials has angered the public which planned country-wide protests on Sunday.

    The government ordered internet service providers to restrict social media access, tightening curbs to prevent planned demonstrations calling for President Rajapaksa's ouster over soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. The social media curbs were lifted in the second half of Sunday.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 11:43 [IST]
