Sri Lanka crisis: 'PM who command majority will be appointed this week', assures President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Colombo, May 12: Amid tension over the economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that steps will be taken to amend the Constitution of the country to further empower the Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, President informed that a new Prime Minister who commands a majority in Parliament and is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week.Steps will be taken to form a new government to prevent the country from falling into anarchy and to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt.

"Steps will be taken to form a new government to prevent the country from falling into anarchy and to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands a majority in Parliament and is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week," he said.

He also said that the new government will be given the opportunity to present a new programme and be empowered to take the country forward.

"Further, steps will be taken to amend the Constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament," he said further.

"Calls from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered. With the new government and their potential to stabilize the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this and work towards a common consensus," he said in another Tweet.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also requested assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people and their property.

"I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people and their property. To maintain a continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time," he said.

Sri Lanka's economic situation will worsen if political stability is not achieved, the country's Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe warned on Wednesday as the island nation continued to witness large-scale violence.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 15:41 [IST]