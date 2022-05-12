YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka crisis: 'PM who command majority will be appointed this week', assures President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, May 12: Amid tension over the economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that steps will be taken to amend the Constitution of the country to further empower the Parliament.

    Taking to Twitter, President informed that a new Prime Minister who commands a majority in Parliament and is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week.Steps will be taken to form a new government to prevent the country from falling into anarchy and to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt.

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM who command majority will be appointed this week, assures President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    "Steps will be taken to form a new government to prevent the country from falling into anarchy and to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands a majority in Parliament and is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week," he said.

    He also said that the new government will be given the opportunity to present a new programme and be empowered to take the country forward.

    "Further, steps will be taken to amend the Constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament," he said further.

    "Calls from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered. With the new government and their potential to stabilize the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this and work towards a common consensus," he said in another Tweet.

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also requested assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people and their property.

    "I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people and their property. To maintain a continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time," he said.

    Sri Lanka's economic situation will worsen if political stability is not achieved, the country's Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe warned on Wednesday as the island nation continued to witness large-scale violence.

    Comments

    More GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA News  

    Read more about:

    gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka sri lanka crisis

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X