Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to quit as President tomorrow

Colombo, July 12: President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is likely to tender his resignation on Wednesday, July 13, reports say. After handing over the letter to the Speaker, he is scheduled to make a special announcement, details of which are not available as of now.

Sri Lanka has witnessed violent protests with people storming the Presidential palace last week, which forced Rajapaksa to flee. During the clashes that took place in Colombo several have been injured.

Meanwhile the President's brother Basil Rajapaksa was prevented from fleeing the country. Sri Lankan media reports said that the former minister attempted to flee the country on Monday night, but his bid was foiled by the immigration officers of the Silk Route departure terminal at the Katunayke airport. The officials refused to process his papers thus thwarting attempts to flee.

While there is calm in Colombo despite protesters remaining stationed in the residences of the President and Prime Minister, the Opposition has nominated Sajit Premadasa for interim presidency. Sri Lanka's main opposition Samagi Balawegaya (SJB) unanimously decided to nominate Premadasa for the post. The SJB has nearly 50 MPs in Parliament and to win a Parliament vote they need the support of 113 MPs.

If Gotabaya Rajapaksa submits his resignation, then the Parliament will have a month's time to appoint a new President. A meeting of the Parliament will have to be convened within three days of the resignation, following which a date will have to be fixed to receive the nominations for the vacant post.

If only one nomination comes forward then the Secretary General of the Parliament must declare that individual as the next president. If there is more than one nomination, then a secret ballot will be held and the person should be elected by an absolute majority.

During this period the current Prime Minister becomes the acting president. In this case if Rajapaksa resigns then Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes the new acting president for a month until the Parliament elects a new President.

