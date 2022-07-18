Sri Lanka acting president says IMF talks nearing conclusion

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday that the country's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were nearing conclusion, and discussions with foreign countries for assistance were progressing.

"Sri Lankan Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe called upon the political parties in the country to put aside their differences and not allow the country to suffer over differences over an individual. He urged to form an All-Party Govt," said a statement from Wickremesinghe's office.

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe declares emergency

"Sri Lankan Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that July would be a difficult period for fuel supply. However, diesel stocks have been secured and are being distributed while from the 21st of July petrol will also be distributed," the statement said.

"Ranil Wickremesinghe also explained that relief was being provided to citizens struggling with economic crisis. Loans taken by paddy farmers who have planted fields less than 2 acres have been cancelled. Fuel prices also reduced," the statement added.

Wickremesinghe, who was sworn-in as acting president on Friday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then to Singapore from where he resigned in the face of public revolt against his government's mishandling of the country's economy, imposed the emergency as protests demanding his resignation too have continued in most parts of the country.

The 225-member Parliament is expected to elect the new president on July 20. The seat fell vacant after Rajapaksa's resignation last week.

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

