    Speak cautiously on Taiwan, China warns US

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Oct 22: China has told the US to act with caution when it comes to Taiwan. The statement comes after US President Joe Biden saying that the US would defend Taiwan from attacks by Being.

    Speak cautiously on Taiwan, China warns US

    "China has no room for compromise on issues involving its core interests," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. He also cautioned the US to speak carefully on the issue.

    Biden had said that the US would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China. The long held US policy known as strategic ambiguity is where Washington helps build Taiwan's defences but does not explicitly promise to come to the help of the island nation's help. The policy is designed to deter a Chinese invasion and also discouraging Taiwan from formally declaring independence. Beijing sees this as a red line.

    Friday, October 22, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
    X