Soviet era coin stuck in man's nose for more than 50 years removed

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Moscow, Nov 30: In a bizarre incident, 59-year-old Russian man who had a coin stuck up his nose for more than 50 years has finally had it removed.

The man was mucking around as a six-year-old when he wedged the coin into his right nostril.

But then he couldn't get it out again and did not want to tell his 'strict' mother.

So there it stayed for half a century, 53 years to be precise.

While the coin remained inert and unknowm inside the nose and did not cause any trouble for years. But recently, he complained of not being able to breath from his right nostril.

It was only after getting a scan of his nose done that the coin was discovered and the man realised that he the been living with the metal object inside his nasal passage ever since he was a little boy.

It turned out that nasal cavity stones called rhinoliths had formed inside the man's nasal passage, preserving his ability to breath, The Metro reported.

According to the report, the coin that the boy put his nose had been a Soviet era coin that was not in circulation or use anymore. It must have had a hammer and sickle symbol on it, representing USSR, but the markings had faded due to long years of being lodged inside the human body.