  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000

    By PTI
    |

    Seoul, Feb 28: South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total -- the highest in the world outside China -- to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

    South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000

    More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu -- the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea -- and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further deaths keeping the toll at 13.

    Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; colleges in Sindh, Balochistan closed

    South Korea's total is expected to increase further after checks began on more than 2,10,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult that is linked to around half of the country's cases.

    A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million -- before being diagnosed.

    Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said the city's total could reach as many as 3,000 in the coming days as more test results on Shincheonji members come through, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. "The next one week will be the tipping point," he said.

    More SOUTH KOREA News

    Read more about:

    south korea coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X