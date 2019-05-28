  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Snake on shopping cart surprises attendant

    By
    |

    Texas, May 28: You've heard of the movie Snakes on a Plane? Here is a small-scale sequel of it: Snake on a Shopping Cart.

    A cart attendant from Walmart, while collecting carts, found a large rat snake that had worked its way into a group of shopping carts that had been sitting in a return area.

    Snake on shopping cart surprises attendant
    Image credit: @NortheastPD

    His "loud scream" drew the attention of a cop standing on the opposite side of the parking lot, the Northeast Police Department said in a Facebook post.

    Meet the new species of pit viper found in Arunachal Pradesh

    Found entangled between two shopping carts, it was removed with the help of a man whom the police identified as a "snake charmer" - John Heckaman.

    "The Snake Charmer was only bit once in the process.

    The Northeast Police Department's Facebook post has gone viral with over 1,500 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

    Recent heavy rains are forcing a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats, and this goes to show, that they can turn up just about anywhere.

    In 2017, a woman reached into a supermarket fridge to grab some yoghurt - and found a 12-foot python inside.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SNAKE News

    Read more about:

    snake social media texas

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue