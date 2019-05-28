Snake on shopping cart surprises attendant

Texas, May 28: You've heard of the movie Snakes on a Plane? Here is a small-scale sequel of it: Snake on a Shopping Cart.

A cart attendant from Walmart, while collecting carts, found a large rat snake that had worked its way into a group of shopping carts that had been sitting in a return area.

His "loud scream" drew the attention of a cop standing on the opposite side of the parking lot, the Northeast Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Found entangled between two shopping carts, it was removed with the help of a man whom the police identified as a "snake charmer" - John Heckaman.

"The Snake Charmer was only bit once in the process.

The Northeast Police Department's Facebook post has gone viral with over 1,500 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

Recent heavy rains are forcing a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats, and this goes to show, that they can turn up just about anywhere.

In 2017, a woman reached into a supermarket fridge to grab some yoghurt - and found a 12-foot python inside.