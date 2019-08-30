Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man; Pakistan orders probe

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Islamabad, Aug 30: A 19-year-old, Pakistan-based Sikh girl, missing for several days, was allegedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam at gunpoint and marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

The victim Jagjit Kaur was found after a video surfaced showing her forcible conversion and being renamed as 'Ayesha'.

The girl, daughter of a 'granthi' (priest), was converted to Islam at gunpoint, as alleged by her family. They also said that the girl was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam and that she was forced to marry a Muslim boy.

Meanwhile, a video of the girl at the wedding ceremony has also gone viral on social media.

The video shows the girl is sitting beside the boy. She says that she was marrying the boy without any pressure.

However, the family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. The family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help.

Take up issue of Sikh girl's 'forced' conversion: Amarinder tells Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to take up the issue of a Sikh girl being reportedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.

"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," Singh tweeted, tagging a video.

The Chief Minister urged Khan to take firm and immediate action. "Call upon@ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @Dr S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest," he said.

Pakistan orders probe after forced conversion of Sikh girl

Pakistan has ordered a probe into reports of a Sikh girl being kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam after the incident sparked outrage in India.

As per reports, Punjab (Pakistan) Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered an investigation into the incident on Saturday.

The inquiry was ordered after reports emerged that a Sikh girl had been forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib of Lahore.

Meanwhile, several members of the Sikh community in Pakistan gathered at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, demanding the release of the victim.