Should I step down as head of Twitter? Elon Musk launches fresh poll

The results of the poll would come tomorrow morning as Twitterati await in anticipation to see what will be Musk's next move.

New York, Dec 19: New Twitter chief Elon Musk has raised a poll asking Twitter users on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. The "Tesla" and "SpaceX" owner even said that he'd abide by the results so 'be careful'.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted.

Musk's question came amidst several controversies rising on social media after he took over as the CEO of Twitter in October.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he added.

"Yes. This is not your comparative advantage. Make electric cars and tunnels and space flights instead!" wrote a user on Twitter. Another online user slammed Musk and said, "How about selling it to someone who really does believe in free speech and has the ability to run Twitter in a fair and balanced manner and who won't be the trending topic on Twitter every day? The owner and CEO of Twitter shouldn't be what we talk about day in and day out. Cool?

Elon Musk reinstates suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

The Tesla owner acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal and has been under fire since that day due to massive lay-offs and updates in the policies that have raised questions on his ability to 'own' the platform.

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:52 [IST]