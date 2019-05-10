Shortage of Rooh Afza in India? Pakistan offers help

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Islamabad, May 10: The Pakistan government has offered to send Rooh Afza, the staple Iftar drink, to India, following reports of short supply of the popular rose-flavoured beverage in the Indian market.

"If the supply of Rooh-Afza from Pakistan quenches their (Indians) thirst, then we will certainly want to do so," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters during his weekly media briefing here.

Earlier in the day, RoohAfza-maker Hamdard Laboratories India said in New Delhi that its popular drink is now available in the market after a temporary shortage due to short supply of certain herbal ingredients.

On Tuesday, Hamdard Laboratories Pakistan also offered to supply Rooh Afza to India via Wagah border in Amritsar in view of its shortage for the ongoing Ramzan period.

Advertising

"We can supply RoohAfza and RoohAfzaGO to India during this Ramdan. We can easily send trucks through Wahga border if permitted by Indian Government," Usama Qureshi, MD and CEO of Pakistani Hamdard, tweeted.

These Indians in Pakistan remind voters of 'Desh Ka Mahatyohar'

The Hamdards in India and Pakistan have common ancestry. In 1906, Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed had laid the foundation of Hamdard Dawakhana in one of the by lanes of Old Delhi and in 1907 launched RoohAfza.

Following partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, his elder son stayed in India, while the younger one migrated to Pakistan and started Hamdard in Karachi and launched RoohAfza there.

Meanwhile, Hamdard Laboratories India in a statement said, "RoohAfza is now available in the market and can be bought from major retail stores and grocery outlets across the country."