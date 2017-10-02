2 killed, 24 injured in shootout at Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and 24 others injured in an incident of shootout at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel in Las Vegas. The shooting occurred at about 10.20pm on Sunday local time (6.20am BST).

Also, witnesses said they saw at least one officer possibly injured in the incident. Hospitals were reported to be treating multiple victims, according to US media.

One Twitter user reported that the Mandalay was on lockdown. Another said that two gunmen were shooting from the 32nd floor of the hotel. At least a dozen people were seen fleeing the building, which was reportedly on lockdown.

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE — Bryan Heifner (@HBryanBHHS) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the incident, saying

"Investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay

Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area."

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

OneIndia News