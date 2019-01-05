3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California bowling alley

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

California, Jan 5: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Torrance, California, on Saturday.

The Torrance Police Department says in a tweet there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down" at Gable House Bowl. Police are urging people to "stay away from the area" near the bowling alley.

According to the Los Angeles Times, several police cars blocked Hawthorne and Sepulveda boulevards, and some were parked outside the Gable House Bowl.

New agency AP quoting police reported that three men died at the scene and four male victims were injured. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries and the other two sought out their own medical attention.