  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California bowling alley

    By
    |

    California, Jan 5: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Torrance, California, on Saturday.

    Shooting at California bowling alley, multiple victims down, say police (Representative image)
    Shooting at California bowling alley, 'multiple victims down', say police (Representative image)

    The Torrance Police Department says in a tweet there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down" at Gable House Bowl. Police are urging people to "stay away from the area" near the bowling alley.

    According to the Los Angeles Times, several police cars blocked Hawthorne and Sepulveda boulevards, and some were parked outside the Gable House Bowl.

    New agency AP quoting police reported that three men died at the scene and four male victims were injured. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries and the other two sought out their own medical attention.

    Read more about:

    california shooting

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue