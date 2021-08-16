Shocking video emerges from Kabul, 2 people fall off plane in bid to flee Afghanistan

WATCH: Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall, then bargains

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Aug 16: While Kabul streets are full of mayhem and turmoil, a shocking video has emerged, where thousands of people thronging the city's airport in a bid to flee the Taliban's feared rule.

In one such horrific video, which is viral on social media, two people were seen falling off a giant plane as it advances.

Eye witnesses told local media that they saw few men hiding themselves next the wheels of the aircraft and later falling on the rooftop of nearby houses. However, OneIndia cannot verify the claim.

Exclusive- A clear video (from other angle) of men falling from C-17. They were Clinging to some parts of the plane that took off from Kabul airport today. #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK — Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Thousands of Afghans thronged to the Kabul airport to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban takes hold of the country.

Why are people fleeing Afghansitan?

Afghans are worried that the country could descend into chaos or the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the government. Many also fear the Taliban will reimpose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law that they relied when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Back then, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home. They had to wear the all-encompassing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.

The Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years and say they won't exact revenge, but many Afghans are skeptical of those promises.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 18:44 [IST]