'Shameful Hypocrisy': Mike Pompeo blasts China over treatment of Muslims

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 28: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday alleged that China abuses over a million Muslims at home, but protects terror groups from UN sanctions.

"The world cannot afford China's shameful hypocrisy toward Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN,"Mike Pompeo said.

Mike Pompeo was referring to China's move to block India's proposal at the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood as a global terrorist.

Azhar's group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility over a deadly attack last month on Indian troops in Kashmir that triggered military skirmishes.

Pompeo, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said that "certainly" at least hundreds of thousands of Uighurs had been detained.

"We're working to convince the Chinese that this practice is abhorrent and ought to be stopped," Pompeo said.

According to the State Department as well as international human rights groups, China has confiscated Korans from Uighurs and forced them to drink alcohol and eat pork, which are forbidden by Islam.