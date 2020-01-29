  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah Rukh's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar

    By
    |

    Peshawar, Jan 29: Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, passed away in Peshawar on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

    Jehan's husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering from oral cancer. Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of the Bollywood superstar, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

    Shah Rukhs Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar
    File photo

    Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Jehan was politically active and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.

    Asif said Shah Rukh's father and Jehan's father were siblings and she used to contact her cousin on telephone occasionally.

    Watch Salman Khan snatches phone of a fan trying to take a selfie

    She visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011.

    In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband. During his childhood, Khan also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents twice.

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan peshawar pakistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X