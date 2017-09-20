248 dead in earthquake at Mexico on 1985 disaster anniversary

Mexico City hit by powerful Earthquake on 1985 disaster anniversary| Oneindia News

A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday which left 248 dead. Severe damage was caused to buildings in the country on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that inflicted major damage.

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit five miles (eight km) southeast of Atencingo in the state of Puebla at a depth of 32 miles (51 km), USGS said.

Local media in Puebla reported that five people had died. Puebla governor Tony Galil tweeted that several buildings in the city of Cholula had been damaged, including churches whose steeples collapsed, the Guardian reported.

Several buildings in the city collapsed and people were trapped inside. Cars were crushed and several parts of the capital was left with no power. Thousands of people streamed outside buildings in panic amidst blaring alarm bells. Traffic came to a standstill as people blocked the streets. Mexico City's international airport suspended operations. The quake shook the capital on the anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake which cost thousands of lives and destroyed many buildings in the capital.

