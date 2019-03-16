  • search
    Send love to Muslims, NZ PM to Trump

    Wellington, March 16: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday, March 16, told US President Donald Trump over phone that the best way the latter help the situation in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Christchurch is by sending love and sympathy for Muslim communities, New Zealand's 'Stuff' reported.

    The 38-year-old leader spoke to Trump before flying to the city of Christchurch which is still in shock after indiscriminate shooting in two mosques during Friday, March 15, led to the death of 49 people and left several injured.

    Ardern said Trump condoled the deaths and asked if there was any way the US could help the grief-stricken nation, known to be one of the most peaceful in the world.

    "He asked what offer of support the United States could provide. My message was: 'Sympathy and love for all Muslim communities'," Ardern said.

    Trump also said that he didn't believe that white supremacy was a growing threat adding it was "a small group of people".

    The US president has been in the past heard uttering anti-Muslim words saying people from the community should be tracked and that they should be banned from the US. He also claimed that "Islam hates us".

    The New Zealand premier was also asked many times whether she thought the intelligence agencies were more occupied with Islamic terror and not white supremacy and she replied that the agencies had been monitoring extremism from all aspects and added that the three arrested persons did not feature in any terror watch-list and had zero criminal records.

    Saturday, March 16, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
