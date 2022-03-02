YouTube
    Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Kiev delegation yet to arrive

    Kyiv, Mar 02: The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will reportedly still take place, according to a report by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. The negotiations will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border, reported Sputnik citing Russia's delegation head Vladimir Medinsky. While the time has not yet been determined, it may be Wednesday evening.

    The Russian News Agency Sputnik reported citing a source said that the Ukrainian delegation yet to arrive for negotiations with Russia.

    Russian delegation member to talks said Next Russia-Ukraine meeting will be 'concrete conversation' on points where it's possible to achieve progress.

    The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:34 [IST]
