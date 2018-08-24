  • search

Scott Morrison elected Prime Minister of Australia

    Canberra, Aug 24: Australian ruling party has picked Scott Morrison as new Prime Minister on Friday. This is the sixth change of prime minister in 11 years in Australia. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister was in the fray.

    Scott Morrison, or ScoMo as he is better known, was appointed Treasurer in September 2015 and was first elected as the Federal Member for Cook in 2007.

    Courtesy: @ScottMorrisonMP

    During his more than ten years in the parliament, ScoMo has established a reputation as a passionate advocate for his local community as well as a proven fixer for difficult policy problems in three senior Cabinet portfolios.

    As Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, he successfully stopped the boats. As Social Services Minister, he reduced abuse of the welfare system and put Australia's social safety net on a more sustainable footing.

    As Treasurer, his achievements have included reducing the deficit, getting debt under control, maintaining Australia's AAA credit rating, record jobs growth, cutting corporate and personal income taxes, ensuring multinationals pay their fair share of tax and reforming Australia's banking and financial system.

    Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull become the fourth prime minister to be dumped by his or her own party before serving a full three-year term since the revolving door to the prime minister's office started in 2010.

    Turnbull demanded the names of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party of Australia who wanted him to go before he would allow them to choose a new prime minister at a meeting at Parliament House today. The names would provide proof that a majority of his government had abandoned him.

    (With PTI inputs )

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 9:11 [IST]
