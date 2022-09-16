No word on Modi-Xi meet at SCO, but Kremlin confirms a bi-lateral with Putin

SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Putin; tells him 'it's not an era of war'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Samarkand, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin and held bilateral talks on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand.

The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to strategic stability, trade, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine and also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there,"Russian President Putin during a bilateral meet with PM Modi.

The talks assume importance as India will preside the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20.

Russia has been a key supplier if weapons and energy to India. In the first seven months of this year, India's imports from Russia stood at a little over $13 billion compared with just $2 billion a year earlier, according to Commerce Ministry figures, cited Bloomberg.