  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Say NO to smelly farts! Try this pill that will make your farts smell like roses

    By
    |

    Paris, June 28: Well, there is good news for anyone who's embarrassed when they fart in front of anyone. However, now you do not have to worry anymore because a new wonder pill has been invented that can turn nasty smells into desirable aromas such as roses and chocolate. Yes you have read it right!

    No more smelly farts

    The 65-year-old inventor Christian Poincheval from north-western France has invented this product which goes by the name 'PilulePet' following an incident where his dinner guests couldn't cope with the odours he was emitting from his constant flatulence!

    Say NO to smelly farts! Try this pill that will make your farts smell like roses
    File photo

    So he began researching natural ingredients that would reduce flatulence and after months of experimentation came up with the recipe for his pills.

    Poincheval, who has been involved in homeopathy, claims the all-natural herbal medicine not only facilitates intestinal transit, but also neutralises the odour of the gas let out.

    According to the website that sells the pills, which also come in rose and violet scents, the herb mixture also helps reduce bloating.

    If you are thinking of buying it?

    The pills are sold on the internet under the Lutin Malin (Crafty Imp) website pilulepet.com and have been approved by health authorities, according to Christian Poincheval.

    Malaysia detains Indian men attempting to smuggle over 5,000 terrapins

    Lutin Malin is selling 60 anti-stink capsules for around €19.90.

    The creator said that he has been selling the pills since 2006 and says he sells several hundred a month.

    Not only this, there is even pills for pets

    If you have a pet who often lets out a smelly fart or two, there's even a powder for pets. You'll find in the product description describing the powder claiming to make those long car trips that bit more bearable. Capsules are packaged discreetly to avoid any embarrassment.

    More PILL News

    Read more about:

    pill smell rose chocolate

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue