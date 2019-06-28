Say NO to smelly farts! Try this pill that will make your farts smell like roses

Paris, June 28: Well, there is good news for anyone who's embarrassed when they fart in front of anyone. However, now you do not have to worry anymore because a new wonder pill has been invented that can turn nasty smells into desirable aromas such as roses and chocolate. Yes you have read it right!

No more smelly farts

The 65-year-old inventor Christian Poincheval from north-western France has invented this product which goes by the name 'PilulePet' following an incident where his dinner guests couldn't cope with the odours he was emitting from his constant flatulence!

So he began researching natural ingredients that would reduce flatulence and after months of experimentation came up with the recipe for his pills.

Poincheval, who has been involved in homeopathy, claims the all-natural herbal medicine not only facilitates intestinal transit, but also neutralises the odour of the gas let out.

According to the website that sells the pills, which also come in rose and violet scents, the herb mixture also helps reduce bloating.

If you are thinking of buying it?

The pills are sold on the internet under the Lutin Malin (Crafty Imp) website pilulepet.com and have been approved by health authorities, according to Christian Poincheval.

Lutin Malin is selling 60 anti-stink capsules for around €19.90.

The creator said that he has been selling the pills since 2006 and says he sells several hundred a month.

Not only this, there is even pills for pets

If you have a pet who often lets out a smelly fart or two, there's even a powder for pets. You'll find in the product description describing the powder claiming to make those long car trips that bit more bearable. Capsules are packaged discreetly to avoid any embarrassment.