A top aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Saudi, Turkish and Arab officials.

A high-ranking Arab source with access to intelligence and links to members of Saudi Arabia's royal court told the news agency that Saud al-Qahtani, a longtime adviser to bin Salman, was beamed into a room at the Saudi consulate via Skype.

He began to hurl insults at Khashoggi over the phone, Reuters reported. According to Arab and Turkish sources Khashoggi answered Qahtani's insults with his own.

Saud al-Qahtani ran social media for Saudi Arabia's crown prince. He masterminded the arrest of hundreds of his country's elite. He detained a Lebanese prime minister. And, according to two intelligence sources, he ran journalist Jamal Khashoggi's brutal killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by giving orders over Skype.

Saud al-Qahtani was fired as Saudi Arabia's royal court adviser on Saturday, Saudi state media reported. The announcement came as the kingdom's state media said the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi had been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, citing an official Saudi investigation.