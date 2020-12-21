Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over fears about fast-spreading new variant of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India due to surge in COVID-19 cases

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Dubai, Dec 21: Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear.” The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week.

The government ordered anyone who has returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

The ministry added that the travel suspension will not affect the country's cargo flights and supply chains.