Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over fears about fast-spreading new variant of coronavirus

    Dubai, Dec 21: Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

    The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear.” The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week.

    The government ordered anyone who has returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

    The ministry added that the travel suspension will not affect the country's cargo flights and supply chains.

