Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Women driving

Special driving schools have been set up for women. Car showrooms are filled with female buyers, and events are being held in Riyadh to encourage these new female drivers.

Saudi women drive their way to new freedom

The move was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last September, who aims to reform the country. Women's rights activists welcomed the move but claimed that there were still many hindrances for women wanting to get behind the wheel.

Saudi Vision 2030

Hiring women is a key part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to overhaul its economy, known as Vision 2030. The reform agenda is being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.