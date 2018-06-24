English

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Women driving

    The end of Saudi Arabia's infamous ban on women driving came to an end with a mixture of excitement and trepidation, as a handful of women maneuvered their way through the still-packed streets of the capital early Sunday. They started issuing its first driving licences for female motorists earlier this month, as per Al Jazeera.

    Special driving schools have been set up for women. Car showrooms are filled with female buyers, and events are being held in Riyadh to encourage these new female drivers.

    The move was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last September, who aims to reform the country. Women's rights activists welcomed the move but claimed that there were still many hindrances for women wanting to get behind the wheel.

    Hiring women is a key part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to overhaul its economy, known as Vision 2030. The reform agenda is being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    Saudi Arabia follows a strict form of Wahhabi Islam that bans the mixing of sexes at public events and places numerous curbs on women, including needing the permission of a male guardian to marry, work or travel.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
