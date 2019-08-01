  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Same sex couple from India and Pakistan win netizens with their stunning photos

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Aug 01: Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance. It has a sole intention of bringing people together to a time called forever. And this love story of inter-religion same sex couple of New York has gone viral on various social media.

    The photos posted on Twitter feature Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella against a picturesque New York city background.

    Same sex couple from India and Pakistan win netizens with their stunning photos
    Photo courtesy: Sarowar/Twitter

    Wearing traditional outfits and jewellery, the couple are seen laughing and kissing in the pics.

    Doctors extract 526 teeth from seven-year-old boy's mouth

    A Twitter user Sarowar, who seems to be a photographer wrote,''A New York Love Story''

    The post has collected over 41,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Many social media users seem to be in love with the love story that rose above gender and religion.

    In another post by Anjali wrote,"Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved

    More VIRAL News

    Read more about:

    viral social media

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue