Same sex couple from India and Pakistan win netizens with their stunning photos

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, Aug 01: Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance. It has a sole intention of bringing people together to a time called forever. And this love story of inter-religion same sex couple of New York has gone viral on various social media.

The photos posted on Twitter feature Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella against a picturesque New York city background.

Wearing traditional outfits and jewellery, the couple are seen laughing and kissing in the pics.

Doctors extract 526 teeth from seven-year-old boy's mouth

A Twitter user Sarowar, who seems to be a photographer wrote,''A New York Love Story''

The post has collected over 41,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Many social media users seem to be in love with the love story that rose above gender and religion.

A New York Love Story pic.twitter.com/nve9ToKg9y — Sarowar (@Sarowarrrr) July 28, 2019

In another post by Anjali wrote,"Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved

Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zm5sAhqIxP — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) July 31, 2019