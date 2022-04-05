Russian troops' actions 'no different from terrorists': Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN

Not in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy: US

United Nations, Apr 05: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the United Nations Security Council said that the actions of Russian troops are "no different from other terrorists such as Daesh".

In a video appearance Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.

"This (Russian forces in Bucha) is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh, who occupied some territory, and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council," Zelensky told the UN. "The world is yet to learn the full truth of Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy demanded "accountability" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday for Russian "crimes" carried out during Moscow's invasion of his country, news agency AFP reported.

People "were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for their pleasure," Zelensky told the Council, including Moscow's envoy, describing alleged atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha.

"Accountability must be inevitable." Zelensky added that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainians had also been deported to Russia.

The Ukraine urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.