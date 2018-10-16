Russian Soyuz rocket likely to resume manned space flights on Nov 28

Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft failure in mid-air two minutes after the launch:

A Russian cosmonaut and a U.S. astronaut survived an aborted liftoff after a Soyuz rocket bound for the ISS failed in mid-air two minutes after the launch in Kazakhstan, leading to a dramatic emergency landing.

We will fly again on a Russian Soyuz rocket

NASA boss Jim Bridenstine says he's confident the next Russian Soyuz rocket carrying crew and gear to the International Space Station will launch "on schedule."

ISS crew has enough supplies for at least 6 months

The crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has enough fuel, oxygen, water, and food to last at least six months, Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, was cited as saying by Russian news agencies on Sunday.