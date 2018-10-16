India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Russian Soyuz rocket likely to resume manned space flights on Nov 28

    Moscow, Oct 16: The next manned flight of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) could take place on Nov. 28, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian space industry source on Saturday as saying.

    Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft failure in mid-air two minutes after the launch:

    A Russian cosmonaut and a U.S. astronaut survived an aborted liftoff after a Soyuz rocket bound for the ISS failed in mid-air two minutes after the launch in Kazakhstan, leading to a dramatic emergency landing.

    Also Read |First manned SpaceX mission set for June 2019

    We will fly again on a Russian Soyuz rocket

    NASA boss Jim Bridenstine says he's confident the next Russian Soyuz rocket carrying crew and gear to the International Space Station will launch "on schedule."

    Also Read |Russia to help India in its space mission and communication satellite launch

    ISS crew has enough supplies for at least 6 months

    The crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has enough fuel, oxygen, water, and food to last at least six months, Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, was cited as saying by Russian news agencies on Sunday.

    Last week's Soyuz rocket failure was the first such rocket failure incident in Russia's recent history, and there is currently no definitive information regarding the cause of the incident.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 16:51 [IST]
