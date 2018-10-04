Russia to help India in its space mission and communication satellite launch

New Delhi, Oct 4: Relations between India and Russian have so far been mutually beneficiary to each other from defence cooperation to oil exploration to say energy security. But the area in which the country is likely to get more help from the most trusted friend Russia includes space and satellite technology especially for India's space mission. There are chances of the matter being discussed in the meeting between the two countries to take the issue a notch further.

Experts on Indian's policy towards Russia say, "The strength of Russia lies in oil exploration, other mineral resources, defence technology and other science technology like space and many other technologies. There is a need to understand that Russians had the initial lead in space technology in the world."

Sources said, "It was Russia that had launched our first astronaut into space and they will help further also in the space technology. They have not only developed cryogenic engine but also helped India in this regard. The first Indian astronaut was sent to space on a Russian Ship. They are likely to collaborate with us for Indian sending manned space ship for a week that India has to launch by 2022."

Also Read | Russia to train Indian astronaut for Gaganyaan mission

Sources said, "They are also likely to help in setting up satellites in the space for our own internal communications. Because it is very important on many counts. Last time when we had seen Kargil conflict taking place and Pakistani attacked us suddenly we lost track of GPS during the war time that was run by the American military. Since it was under the control of American military, we were not at all given any help that was a great lack of confidence for India on American partnership. Moreover, 1971 war against Pakistan is in the people's memory when US suddenly moves its seventh fleet to attack India. So there has never been any confidence building measures."

However, with Russia there are certain deals that take care India's interest in various fields.