Russian President Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

    Moscow, Sep 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

    The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin''s phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

    Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V - he received his second shot in April.

    On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "of course, yes."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X