YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance 'from all directions'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 27: Russia has ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    "After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted saying by AFP.

    The Kremlin said Friday that Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine but Ukraine wanted talks in Warsaw instead.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 1:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X