Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance 'from all directions'

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Feb 27: Russia has ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus.

"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted saying by AFP.

The Kremlin said Friday that Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine but Ukraine wanted talks in Warsaw instead.

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 1:25 [IST]