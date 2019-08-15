  • search
    Russian Airbus makes emergency landing, no casualties reported

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Moscow, Aug 15: A Russian Airbus with more than 230 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing after takeoff on Thursday after birds were sucked into its engines.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There was an emergency landing in Zhukovsky. Birds got into both engines. Engines turned off, the crew carried out the landing ... one kilometer away from the runway," TASS state news agency quoted Ural Airlines' general director, Sergei Skuratovб, as saying.

    The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and seven crew from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport to Simferopol in Russia-annexed Crimea, the Rosaviatsia air transport agency said in a statement.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
