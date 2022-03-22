YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy rules out surrender, presses Putin for talks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 22: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy rules out surrender, presses Putin for talks

    "It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion," Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels. He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X