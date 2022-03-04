YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine war: Situation at nuclear plant secured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 04: The situation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant has been secured. The plant was secured after a fire broke out on Friday when the station came under fire from Russian forces.

    Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. A training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire, he also said.

    Following the fire, alarms had been raised and Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian troops are firing from all sides. He wrote on Twitter that Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone.

    The fire appeared to have been caused by continuous shelling by the Russians. "IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a tweet. The IAEA also warned of severe damage if the reactors are hit.

    russia ukraine war nuclear plant

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 8:17 [IST]
