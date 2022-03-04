Watch: Video shows Moment Zaporizhzhia power plant went up in flames; No change in radiation levels

Russia-Ukraine war: Situation at nuclear plant secured

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 04: The situation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant has been secured. The plant was secured after a fire broke out on Friday when the station came under fire from Russian forces.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. A training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire, he also said.

#WATCH | Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire..."#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/R564tmQ4vs — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Following the fire, alarms had been raised and Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian troops are firing from all sides. He wrote on Twitter that Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone.

The fire appeared to have been caused by continuous shelling by the Russians. "IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a tweet. The IAEA also warned of severe damage if the reactors are hit.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 8:17 [IST]