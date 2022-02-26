YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine war: NATO to send response units to defend allies

    Google Oneindia News

    Brussels, Feb 25: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organization's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    NATO

    Speaking after chairing a NATO meeting, Stoltenberg said the leaders decided to send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployed spearhead unit.

    He did not say how many troops would be deployed, but confirmed that the move would involve land, sea and air power.

    The NRF can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said that NATO would not be deploying the entire force. Parts of a force known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is currently led by France, will also be sent.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 0:31 [IST]
    X