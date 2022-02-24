Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Air raid sirens go off at Kyiv

Moscow, Feb 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms. Putin also made a statement regarding this.
10:56 AM, 24 Feb
Air raid sirens go off in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Images show an explosion in Kyiv early Thursday morning. CNN reported that its correspondents heard air raid sirens at around 7 am local time around the city.
10:55 AM, 24 Feb
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said.
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
The Russian military has claimed that it is not targeting Ukrainian cities. In a statement the Russian military said that the Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk.
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
Amidst reports of several explosions being reported around the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, people are calm and are going to work, a local official said. There is no plan to evacuate people in Kramatorsk. People are going to the factory for their 6 am shift, the official also said.
10:42 AM, 24 Feb
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law. In a statement he said, “ dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”
10:40 AM, 24 Feb
Joe Biden said that he would announced further consequences on Russia.
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
The Air India special flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to Notice to Air Missions at Kyiv, Ukraine
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
I'll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening and get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I'll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning. We'll coordinate with our Nato allies," Joe Biden said.
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
Series of explosions heard in Belgorod province of Russia.
10:26 AM, 24 Feb
International oil prices have hit the 0 mark as Russia announces war.
10:24 AM, 24 Feb
I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression, Liz Truss, UK’s foreign secretary said.
10:24 AM, 24 Feb
Ukraine’s interior ministry confirms Russian invasion has begun
10:23 AM, 24 Feb
This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Nato General Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He also termed the attack as reckless and said that the Nato allies will meet to address the situation.
10:23 AM, 24 Feb
Sensex slips over 1,400 points as Putin orders troops into Ukraine.
10:21 AM, 24 Feb
There have been missile strikes on the Vasilkovsky airfield near Kyiv said Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko.
10:21 AM, 24 Feb
Russian troops have landed in Odessa and crossing the border according to Ukrainian officials.
10:18 AM, 24 Feb
Authorities in India are evaluating whether the special Air India flight Enroute to Kyiv can continue its journey or be called back.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Putin says that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine. The people of Ukraine will be able to choose freely who runs the country, he also said.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said that Russia’s UN envoy has confirmed that his president has declared a war on Ukraine.
10:02 AM, 24 Feb
Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
10:01 AM, 24 Feb
Reacting to the military action by Russia in Ukraine, former US President, Donald Trump said that Putin saw the weakness of the US. Speaking to Fox News, he said that Putin wanted to do something and negotiate. But it got worse and worse and then he saw the weakness. I don’t believe he wanted to do this initially. This would not have taken place under my watch, Trump also said.
9:57 AM, 24 Feb
It is a question of life and death for us. They crossed a redline. Ukraine is supporting Neo-nazis. We decided to launch a special military action, Putin also said.
9:53 AM, 24 Feb
Putin while addressing the Ukrainian armed forces said your ancestors fought the Nazis. Do not obey the orders of the Nazi Junta in Kyiv. Lay down your arms and go home, he also said.
9:48 AM, 24 Feb
The Ukrainian leadership on the other hand said that it tried to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However there was no answer and only silence they said.
9:48 AM, 24 Feb
The rebel leaders thanked Russia, Peskov said. He also added that Kiev is continuing its military build up along the line of disengagement and the republics are experiencing the destruction of civil and industrial infrastructure, schools, hospitals and kindergartens.
9:47 AM, 24 Feb
"Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," Dmitry Peskov spokesperson for Kremlin said according to reports.
9:47 AM, 24 Feb
9:43 AM, 24 Feb
I have made the decision of military operation he said and vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered, Putin said. He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.
9:44 AM, 24 Feb
Explosions have been heard at Marupol, Eastern Ukraine as well as the capital Kyiv.
9:44 AM, 24 Feb
9:47 AM, 24 Feb
9:47 AM, 24 Feb
9:48 AM, 24 Feb
9:48 AM, 24 Feb
9:53 AM, 24 Feb
9:57 AM, 24 Feb
10:01 AM, 24 Feb
10:02 AM, 24 Feb
Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
10:18 AM, 24 Feb
10:21 AM, 24 Feb
10:21 AM, 24 Feb
10:23 AM, 24 Feb
10:23 AM, 24 Feb
10:24 AM, 24 Feb
10:24 AM, 24 Feb
I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression, Liz Truss, UK’s foreign secretary said.
10:26 AM, 24 Feb
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
10:40 AM, 24 Feb
10:42 AM, 24 Feb
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
10:50 AM, 24 Feb
