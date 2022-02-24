Russia-Ukraine war: Air raid sirens go off at Kyiv

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Feb 24: Reports of air raid sirens and explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been reported as Russia began military action earlier today.

Images show an explosion in Kyiv early Thursday morning. CNN reported that its correspondents heard air raid sirens at around 7 am local time around the city.

Meanwhile the Russian military has claimed that it is not targeting Ukrainian cities.

In a statement the Russian military said that the Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk, the statement also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:14 [IST]