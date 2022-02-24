YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air raid sirens go off at Kyiv

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Feb 24: Reports of air raid sirens and explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been reported as Russia began military action earlier today.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air raid sirens go off at Kyiv
    Image Courtesy: Ukrainian President’s Office

    Images show an explosion in Kyiv early Thursday morning. CNN reported that its correspondents heard air raid sirens at around 7 am local time around the city.

    Meanwhile the Russian military has claimed that it is not targeting Ukrainian cities.

    In a statement the Russian military said that the Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk, the statement also read.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X