Biden announces $500M more in aid for Ukraine, the latest burst of support for Kyiv as war grinds on

Only few of 40 Indians in Ukraine willing to return: Centre

Russia, Ukraine to resume talks online

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Apr 01: The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation. David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament.

The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral - dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded - in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 9:06 [IST]