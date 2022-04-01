YouTube
    Russia, Ukraine to resume talks online

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Apr 01: The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation. David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament.

    Russia, Ukraine to resume talks online

    The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

    The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral - dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded - in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

    Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 9:06 [IST]
